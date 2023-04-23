Rangers are keeping close tabs on Blackpool forward Jerry Yates ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that the Scottish side have sent scout John Brown to watch Yates on two separate occasions in the last fortnight.

Rangers have held a long term interest in the 26-year-old whose contract at Bloomfield Road is set to run until 2024.

The Gers could secure Yates' services for less than the £5m valuation which has been touted in the past.

How has Jerry Yates been getting on this season at Blackpool amid Rangers interest?

A key member of Blackpool's squad, Yates has been a stand-out performer for his side in the Championship this season.

As well as scoring 14 goals for the Seasiders, the forward has also provided four assists for his team-mates in the 40 league games that he has participated in.

Yates missed Blackpool's meeting with Birmingham City yesterday due to an issue with his hamstring.

In the absence of their top-scorer, the Seasiders managed to secure a 1-0 victory over the Blues thanks to a second-half strike from Ian Poveda.

As a result of this triumph, Blackpool are now only three points adrift of safety with two games left to play.

Will Blackpool be able to retain the services of Jerry Yates this summer?

Blackpool will be desperate to keep Yates as he will be an asset to the club regardless of what division they find themselves in next season.

During his career to date, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on 22 occasions in the Championship.

Yates has also been directly involved in 28 goals at League One level and thus will be an asset to Blackpool next season if they are unable to achieve survival.

If the Seasiders do indeed go on to suffer relegation to the third-tier, they will find it extremely difficult to retain the forward's services with Rangers monitoring his situation.

A move to the Gers could be extremely tempting for Yates as the club will be able to offer him the opportunity to play in a European competition next season.

For Blackpool's sake, they will not want a transfer saga involving Yates to drag on over the course of the summer as this will have an impact on how they conduct their business.

If Rangers submit a reasonable offer during the early stages of the window, Blackpool could use the money gained from Yates' departure to reinvest in their team ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.