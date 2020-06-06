Rangers joined by European giant in race to sign Charlton Athletic’s Lyle Taylor

It’s safe to say that Lyle Taylor has stolen the headlines in recent weeks, with his decision to refuse to play for Charlton Athletic again being discussed by a number of fans across the UK.

The Daily Mail have now reported that Taylor has received an offer to quadruple his wages by Turkish giants Galatasaray ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is also claimed that Rangers are also keeping tabs on Taylor, although it remains to be seen as to which club holds the advantage in the race to land his signature.

Taylor has been a key member of Lee Bowyer’s squad with Charlton, and has chipped in with 11 goals in 22 appearances for the Addicks this term.

But his refusal to complete this year’s campaign to avoid the risk of injury hasn’t gone down well with some of his Charlton team-mates, who have relegation clauses in their own contracts.

Charlton are currently sat 22nd in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can survive in the second tier without Taylor’s contribution heading into the final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sky Sports News, Taylor admitted that he understands the supporters’ frustrations over his decision, but is hoping that the fans can remember the good times he had with the club.

“I know I won’t be remembered at Charlton like I did at Wimbledon: that was someone who went out there giving everything and had to be dragged off the pitch after giving my all in every game.

“I might be remembered as a money-grabber or a let-down, but I would like to think some people will look beyond that and remember the good times I shared with the manager and my team-mates and Charlton Athletic.

“Hopefully the Charlton fans can look on it more fondly than with hatred or disgust.”

The Verdict:

This will be a tempting offer for Taylor.

Galatasaray are one of Turkey’s biggest football clubs in terms of success and stature, and you can see that they’re keen to land his signature if they’re willing to quadruple his wages.

It’s a real shame that his time with Charlton is going to end the way it is, and I do fear for their survival chances without Taylor in their squad.

It could be a season-defining decision for the Addicks, which could ultimately cost them a place in the Championship.