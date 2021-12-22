Rangers join Tottenham, West Ham and Newcastle in transfer race for West Brom man

Scottish champions Rangers have joined the transfer race for West Brom stopper Sam Johnstone, according to TEAMtalk.

Top English clubs have been chasing the 28-year-old for some time as his contract situation at The Hawthorns has not yet been resolved.

It does not appear that the England international is going to sign a new deal and that’s alerted the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham – the latter who had bids rejected in the summer – to potentially making a move in January.

Now though they have been joined by the Gers, whose current first-choice Allan McGregor is 39 years old and will turn 40 next month.

Unlike English clubs, Rangers can approach Johnstone at the start of 2022 on a pre-contract arrangement, which could see them steal a march over their competitors as it enables them to bring him to Ibrox on a free transfer.

Per TEAMtalk, West Brom will consider offers next month for their star goalkeeper as it is their last chance to try and cash in on him before his deal expires in June.

The Verdict

This is an interesting development but it’s hard to imagine Johnstone considering a move to Ibrox when you factor in the other clubs interested.

Johnstone could easily become West Ham’s number one soon as Lukasz Fabianski is entering the final years of his career, whereas he’d also push Hugo Lloris close at Spurs.

He would play in-front of at least 50,000 people every week at Rangers and he’d be guaranteed European football every season but it’s a less attractive move than both Spurs and West Ham right now.

You can never rule out anything in football but it would be a massive surprise if Rangers were to win the race.