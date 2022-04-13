Rangers join Norwich and Swansea City in transfer battle for Sunderland player

Scottish Premiership champions Rangers are the latest club to be linked with a move for Sunderland hot-shot Ross Stewart, per the Northern Echo.

The Gers are said to be interested in a summer swoop for the striker, who has 22 goals to his name in England’s League One this season – a tally which led to his first Scotland cap last month.

The Glasgow giants may face a battle for the 25-year-old signature this summer though, with several other clubs in the hunt.

Scottish publication the Daily Record reported in January that Swansea City were interested in bringing Stewart to South Wales, whilst The Sun on Sunday (March 27, page 67) claimed last month that Norwich City were looking to add the striker to their ranks this summer.

Rangers’ apparent interest is fresh though and Giovanni van Bronckhorst could be looking to bolster his fire-power at Ibrox, with it looking increasingly likely that the Gers may lose their league crown to bitter rivals Celtic.

Stewart’s contract at Sunderland expires in the summer of 2023 after arriving in January 2021 from Ross County, however it was reported last month that the Black Cats were set to put a new deal on the table for him to try and fend off transfer interest.

The Verdict

You can imagine that the Sunderland hierarchy may be preparing for life without Stewart should they not win promotion to the Championship next month.

Winning the play-offs will give the Black Cats a great chance of keeping their talisman, but losing out in them once again will almost certainly see the interest in his signature grow and the temptation to cash in.

Stewart has taken up the scoring mantle from Charlie Wyke incredibly well at the Stadium of Light – although he has gone six league matches without scoring.

He clearly knows where the back of the net is though and it wouldn’t be a shock to see Rangers try and test Sunderland’s resolve in the summer with a seven-figure offer to try and bring Stewart back north of the border.