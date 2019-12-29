Rangers join European clubs in pursuit of West Brom man

Rangers have joined the race to sign West Bromwich Albion forward Rayhaan Tulloch, according to reports from Football Insider.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye of a number of high-profile clubs already this season, after scoring five goals for West Brom’s under-23 side in the Premier League 2 campaign.

Tulloch is yet to make a first-team appearance for Albion since signing his first professional deal with the club in March 2018, but he now faces a big decision this year.

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail claimed that scouts from Aston Villa, Newcastle and Southampton were set to watch the young forward in action against Manchester United.

Now, it is claimed by Football Insider that Rangers, Marseille and RB Leipzig are now interested in Tulloch, whose contract at The Hawthorns expires at the end of the season.

Rangers are no strangers to luring young EFL talent to Ibrox, with the likes of Joe Aribo and Glenn Middleton signing for Steven Gerrard’s side in recent years.

The Glasgow club have also recently been linked with the signing of Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell, as Gerrard looks to identify long-term replacements for Alfredo Morelos.

Albion have produced plenty of exciting talents in the couple of years – Louis Barry signed for Barcelona in the summer, with Nathan Ferguson contuning to attract interest from the top-flight.

The Verdict

I think that Rangers would be a superb destination for Tulloch if he were to leave West Brom.

Steven Gerrard is a manager who will give youth a chance, and in years to come, Tulloch could prove to be a really valuable player for the Gers if they lose Alfredo Morelos.

Slaven Bilic is another manager who gives young players a chance, though, and there is the chance that Tulloch could be in the first-team if he keeps working hard.

Just look at how Kyle Edwards and Nathan Ferguson have developed under the watchful eye of the Croatian.