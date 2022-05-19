Rangers join Celtic & Leeds United in transfer battle for EFL talent

Rangers are the latest club to show an interest in Cardiff City youngster Japhet Matondo.

The 16-year-old winger, the younger brother of Welsh international Rabbi, is one of the most highly-rated players coming through at the club, having played for the U23s regularly this season.

However, with Matondo yet to sign a professional contract due to his age, there are doubts about his long-term future and it was reported yesterday that Leeds and Celtic are tracking the teenager.

And, in a further development, Wales Online have revealed that Europa League runners-up Rangers are also monitoring Matondo.

If the attacker was to move to either of the Glasgow giants it would mean Cardiff are only entitled to £130,000, which is the set fee should a player move to a non-English side at that age.

Should Matondo make the switch to Elland Road, the Bluebirds would be able to negotiate a higher fee, although they will still hope that the player can agree terms with the club to extend his stay and push to the first-team in the future.

The verdict

It’s clear that Cardiff have a real talent on their hands in Matondo, going by the calibre of clubs that are interested in him.

With that in mind, it’s going to be difficult to convince the player to stay, but you could make a strong case to say that he will have a clearer path to the first-team in Wales than the other clubs.

But, it’s a decision for the winger and his family to make and you would expect an outcome shortly.

