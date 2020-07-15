Rangers join Celtic and West Brom in race to sign 7-goal midfielder

Rangers have reportedly entered the race to sign West Ham United winger Grady Diangana according to The Herald.

Diangana is currently on loan with Championship side West Brom, and has played his part in their push for promotion into the Premier League this season.

The winger has made 29 appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side this term, and has scored seven goals and chipped in with six assists in all competitions.

West Brom are currently sat second in the Championship table, and will be keen to hold their nerve in the race for promotion into the top-flight, with Brentford likely to push them all the way for a spot in the top-two.

It has previously been reported by The Sun (print edition) that Celtic are interested in signing Diangana ahead of the summer transfer window, as they joined West Brom who are looking to sign him permanently.

But Steven Gerrard’s side have now entered the race to sign the Hammers midfielder, whose future remains unclear with the Premier League side heading towards the 2020/21 campaign.

Diangana and his West Brom team-mates are next in action this weekend, when they take on relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town, in a game they’ll be searching for an important three points to strengthen their grip on second place in the Championship.

The Verdict:

He could be worth a punt for Rangers.

Steven Gerrard already has a number of players that can can cause opposition problems with their creativity, and adding a player of Diangana’s quality to the team would add much-needed competition to the ranks.

If he can stay injury-free and build on some impressive showings this season for West Brom, then he could be a shrewd signing for the Scottish giants.

But with Celtic and West Brom also interested in signing him permanently, Rangers will know that they face a real battle to strike an agreement with West Ham to sign him.