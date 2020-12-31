Rangers join Celtic and Premier League club in race for Charlton prospect

Rangers and Fulham have entered the race to sign Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty, a report from The Athletic has claimed.

Doughty has ben heavily linked with a move to Celtic in recent months, with Neil Lennon’s side having apparently been interested in the 21-year-old.

However, it now seems as though the defending Scottish champions are set to face some stiff competition in the battle to complete a deal for the midfielder.

According to this latest report, both Rangers and Fulham are currently taking an interest in Doughty, as they look to strengthen their respective sides when the transfer window reopens.

A graduate of Charlton’s academy, Doughty has made a total of 41 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks, scoring three goals and providing five assists in that time.

As things stand, Doughty’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning either Rangers or Celtic could sign the midfielder on a pre-contract agreement in January, which would allow him to join either of those clubs for free in the summer.

The Verdict

This looks like it could develop into something of an interesting transfer battle in the next few weeks.

Doughty is clearly a player with a great deal of potential, and it is unlikely that he will be available so cheaply again in the future.

As a result, you feel there will be something of a rush to sign him in January, so that those interested sides do not miss out on such an opportunity, which could then come back to bite them further down the line.

It is hard to know just which of these sides Doughty might chose, although given their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, and the Champions League opportunity that might give him, it could be argued that Rangers are currently the most appealing potential destination for the 21-year-old.