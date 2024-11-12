Scottish giants Rangers reportedly sent scouts to watch in-form Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku last weekend, and they may have been suitably impressed after he bagged a hat-trick against Cambridge United.

Posh star Poku is one of the most in-form players in English football right now, and sits atop of the League One scoring charts with 10 goals and five assists in 15 matches, while he has picked up the third tier's Player of the Month award for both September and October as a result of his standout showings.

He has been linked with a move to numerous Championship teams recently, as a result of his great performances, and is bound to be a top target for multiple clubs heading into January, but now a new name has emerged as a potential destination for the 23-year-old in the coming months.

Rangers watch Kwame Poku as Peterborough United thrash Cambridge

Rangers News have reported that the Gers sent their scouts to watch Poku against the U's at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, and they were treated to a thrashing as the Ghanaian international took centre stage, with a hat-trick and an assist to help his side cruise to a 6-1 win.

Kwame Poku Match Stats vs Cambridge United (As Per FotMob) Minutes 90 Goals 3 Assists 1 Accurate passes 32/34 Fouls won 2 Aerial duels won 2/2 FotMob rating 9.7

They are clearly tracking him ahead of a potential move in January, but the same outlet claim that the Ibrox side may look to take advantage of a transfer loophole to steal a march on their Championship and potential Premier League competition.

Poku is out of contract at the end of the season, and therefore is free to discuss pre-contract terms with a new club come January if they are not based in England.

However, English clubs will have to wait a bit longer for those discussions with Poku, but irrespective of any deal, should the playmaker run his contract down and move in the summer, Peterborough will be guaranteed compensation given that he is under the age of 24, and it may even be taken to tribunal if he is not sold in the January window.

Rangers face transfer competition as Kwame Poku is wanted by Blackburn Rovers

It is clear that, given his obvious talents, Peterborough are going to have a tough battle to keep hold of their star man until the end of the season, and while they are currently trying to tie him down to a new contract in PE2 as he is in the final year of his deal, they may well be open to a sale in January to fetch a decent fee for his services, rather than likely minimal compensation next summer.

Darren Ferguson dubbed him "unplayable" in the wake of his exploits against Cambridge, and no player in the top four tiers has had a hand in more goals this season than the 23-year-old up to now.

Given this latest update, and the fact that Rangers News also claim that a number of unconfirmed Championship and Premier League talent spotters were watching him last time out, he is bound to attract more transfer attention in the new year.

Peterborough reportedly rebuffed a bid from Luton Town for his services in the summer, but Blackburn Rovers are the latest club to be linked with a possible move for Poku, as per a report from Alan Nixon in late October via Patreon, who claims that John Eustace's team are watching the Ghanaian ahead of a potential January swoop.

Rovers are clearly in the mid-season market to bolster their attacking unit, given their links to Cesena wideman Augustus Kargbo, but they my face stronger competition for Poku's services.

A battle could now hot up ahead of the turn of the year, but it remains to be seen where Poku will end up, and if he leaves the Weston Homes Stadium in the new year or for a minimal amount next summer.