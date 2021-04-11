Rangers interested in summer move for player with 12 League Two goals this season

Rangers are interested in a move for Morecambe winger Carlos Mendes Gomes this summer, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Mendes Gomes has been in outstanding form for Morecambe this season, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 38 league appearances to help the Shrimps mount a somewhat unexpected push for promotion to League One, having spent the previous campaign battling against relegation.

Now it seems as though the former Atletico Madrid youth man’s performances, are starting to attract attention from elsewhere.

According to this latest report, Rangers have taken a strong interest in Mendes Gomes across the course of this season, ahead of a possible move for the 22-year-old this summer.

Mendes Gomes is out of contract with Morecambe at the end of this season, and it is thought that the newly crowned Scottish champions have already been in touch with the League Two side about the winger.

Having spent two years in Atletico’s academy, Mendes Gomes moved to England at the age of 15, where he then played at non-league level for West Didsbury, before making the move to Morecambe in 2018.

The Verdict

I do think this could be a decent signing for Rangers in the long term.

Admittedly, it would be a big step for Mendes Gomes to go from League Two to competing for regular silverware and in the Champions League, and it would be a challenge for any player making that particular move.

However, the winger has shown with some impressive and influential performances for Morecambe this season that over time, he is more than capable of adapting to a step up, as he has done with that move from non-league to professional football.

As a result, given he is still only 22-years-old, there would be plenty of time in his career for him to do the same at Ibrox, and his experiences at Atletico ought to help him adjust to the environment at a big club, meaning it could be well worth Rangers looking to get this done while he is available for what ought to be a relatively cheap price, before another club beat them to it.