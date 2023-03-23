Scottish giants Rangers are keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo who is currently on loan at Championship club Coventry City.

As detailed in a report from the Daily Record, the Gers have the 22-year-old on a list of defensive targets ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Rangers boss Mick Beale knows all about the young defender, having worked with Panzo as he was progressing through the academy ranks at Chelsea.

The left-footed centre-back, who went on to enjoy spells in France with Monaco and Dijon after leaving Chelsea, signed for the Reds in early 2022, and last summer a loan move to the CBS Arena came about.

Spending the first half of the season as a regular starter for the Sky Blues, a knee injury kept the defender out in February and into March, however, he made the bench for Coventry's last two league fixtures before the international break.

It remains to be seen what the immediate plan is from Forest in regards to Panzo's future and whether or not they will sanction his departure, either on a temporary basis or as part of a permanent deal.

Panzo has a contract at The City Ground that is not set to expire until the summer of 2025, something that means that Forest could demand a relatively hefty fee if they were to sell him this coming summer.

The verdict

Starting the season excellently, the 22-year-old emerged as one of the best defenders in the division, however, he saw form dip before his injury came about in early February.

Still just 22 years of age, he comes with an incredibly high potential and it would be no surprise if Rangers are mulling over the possibility of signing the defender on a permanent deal.

Yes, Forest have likely placed a high valuation on the young defender, however, when considering he is already at a level where he would be prepared for the top-end of the Scottish Premiership and would arrive with potential resale value, you would think that Panzo would be worth the risk.

It is worth adding that quality left-footed defenders are in short supply and high demand, meaning it would be no surprise if further interest was to surface between now and the summer.

The Mick Beale factor could be pivotal in helping Rangers land Panzo, if the young defender is a priority target of course.