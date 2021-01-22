Rangers in transfer battle with Nottingham Forest for 21-year-old

Scottish giants Rangers may be set to rival Nottingham Forest for the signing of 21-year-old Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu, according to Belgian publication Voetbal 24.

The Gers reportedly wanted Ghana-born Amuzu in the summer but couldn’t come to terms with Anderlecht for a transfer fee, but Steven Gerrard looks set to make a fresh approach for a player who has netted just once in the league this season.

And it comes after Championship side Forest were also linked with Amuzu by reports in his native Ghana, who revealed that the player has a release clause of £3.5 million in his contract.

Amuzu came through Anderlecht’s academy and has been as much of a substitute player than a starter for Vincent Kompany this season, having to battle with the likes of Brighton’s Percy Tau and former Preston forward Lukas Nmecha for a place in the line-up.

He has started the last seven league encounters though and finally opened his account for the season in a 3-0 victory over Charleroi.

7 of these 18 facts about Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Chris Hughton is 61 True False

With Forest’s pursuit of Kamil Grosicki fading more as the days go by due to his involvement for West Brom under Sam Allardyce, Chris Hughton could really be casting his sights further offshore in his search to bolster the attack at the City Ground.

But it does look like he may have a fight on his hands if the interest is genuine, with Rangers being able to offer European football both in the current season and campaigns beyond 2021.

The Verdict

On his goals and assists tally alone, it doesn’t look like it will be a massive deal if Forest lose out on Amuzu, but there’s a lot of factors to take into consideration.

The youngster looks like a winger who will get behind his man and put a cross in, and Forest don’t really have one of those on their books.

Anthony Knockaert, Sammy Ameobi and Joe Lolley all like to cut inside and make things happen in the way of goals, whilst teenager Alex Mighten is the only real direct one out of the four and Forest fans are begging Hughton to give him an extended run in the side.

It doesn’t really seem as though the Tricky Trees need another wide player – and finances may even dictate whether or not an official move is made for the Belgian under-21 international.