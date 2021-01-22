Rangers’ hopes of securing double EFL deal boosted by report

Nnamdi Ofoborh has refused the chance to sign a new contract at AFC Bournemouth on two occasions, with Rangers reportedly keen on bringing him to Glasgow.

The Cherries have some good players in their ranks as they look to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, they could soon lose two members of their squad to the Gers, in fact, with both Ofoborh and Jack Simpson of interest to the Glasgow club, as per Football Insider.

The report states that Ofoborh has rejected a contract offer from Bournemouth twice and could now be set to leave, whilst the Gers are also looking to get a pre-contract agreement sorted for Simpson ahead of next season.

The Verdict

Rangers have been linked with several moves that involve a pre-contract of late, with many players now nearing the end of their deals at their respective clubs.

It obviously makes sense to be looking in this area of the market as you can get good players on the cheap, and it looks like two will come in from the south coast in the near future.

Steven Gerrard and co. will be focusing on the league title first and foremost, however, with them aiming to end Celtic’s run of league titles this season.