Rangers hopeful of signing EFL attacker

Scottish Premiership side Rangers are still hoping to do a deal for QPR attacker Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Gers have started this season well as they look to beat Celtic to the title up in Scotland and there is a chance that they could add further to their team with the arrival of Osayi-Samuel.

That is what they are apparently working on, at least, with the winger’s future still up in the air right now.

His contract with QPR comes to an end next summer and discussions have been taking place between him and the R’s over a potential new deal, with him starting the season in the side and playing well under former Gers boss Mark Warburton.

Clearly, there appears to be a happiness in W12 that he is giving his all when he plays but until any new deal is signed, Rangers apparently will still look to pounce.

The Verdict

Osayi-Samuel is a good attacker with plenty of quality and Rangers fans will be eager to see him strut his stuff if they can get him on a pre-contract deal.

QPR are working to try and avoid that happening, though, and it remains to be seen how things are all going to play out.