Rangers figure tipped to leave Ibrox amid Cardiff City links

Rangers coach Michael Beale has been tipped by Danny Mills to leave Ibrox and take charge at Cardiff City amid links to the Welsh club.

The Bluebirds ended their long losing run on Saturday with a 3-3 draw against Stoke City, in what was their first match since the sacking of Mick McCarthy.

U23s boss Steve Morison has stepped up to take interim charge of the first team while the search for McCarthy’s permanent replacement.

Among the names linked with taking charge in the Welsh capital is Beale, with BBC Sport reporting last week that the 41-year-old was on their radar.

Gers manager Steven Gerrard revealed on Friday that a formal approach had not been made but suggested that he “100 percent” thought the Championship club would be interested in his colleague.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills tipped Beale to leave Ibrox in order to take charge at Cardiff should the opportunity arise.

He said: “There are a lot of coaches that think ‘You know what, I’ve done this role for so long, I would really like to have a go at being a manager’.

“Brian Kidd tried it once upon a time after a hugely successful time at Manchester United, he went to Blackburn and it didn’t quite work. Then he went to Leeds and worked again as a number 2.

“I’ve always thought Steve McClaren was always better as a number 2 than as a manager, he’s an exceptional coach.

“Some people are just better at being coaches and managerial positions don’t always suit them.

“That’s often disappointing because coaching is often not as highly paid and a lot of coaches want to give it a go.

“If I was Cardiff I’d be thinking ‘He’s done well at every club he’s been at, he’s obviously a very, very good coach. Yes, let’s give it a go’.

“If he got offered that chance, it would be difficult to say no and not take that opportunity.

“If it goes wrong he can always go back to Rangers as a coach.

“If you don’t try, you probably regret not trying and giving it a go.”

Beale began his coaching career at Chelsea, spending 10 years at Stamford Bridge under managers Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, and Gus Hiddink before spells at Liverpool and Sao Paulo and finally a move to Rangers in 2018 when Gerrard took charge.

Have each of these 24 ex-Cardiff City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 James Collins Yes No

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Mills on this one.

While Rangers do look on course to have another successful season north of the border, the opportunity to step into senior management for the first time and to do so at a Championship club is likely to be very hard to refuse.

Beale has experience working with youth players, having helped the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones make their senior debuts while at Liverpool, and Cardiff may be hoping he can have the sort of impact Steve Cooper had with rivals Swansea City.

It is a risk though, particularly given where the Bluebirds are in the Championship table at the moment.