Highlights Frank Lampard is a leading candidate for the Rangers managerial vacancy, which could be a major setback for Birmingham fans who fear losing John Eustace.

Birmingham fans can breathe a sigh of relief as journalist Alan Nixon confirms that Lampard is strongly in contention for the Rangers job.

With Lampard in the frame for Rangers, it suggests that Eustace may not be a prime target, potentially relieving concerns about losing their current manager.

Frank Lampard is emerging as a leading candidate for the Rangers managerial vacancy, which will please Birmingham fans who fear they could move for John Eustace.

Who will be the next Rangers manager?

After a disappointing start to the season, which saw Rangers fail to reach the Champions League and lose three of their first seven league games, including at home to rivals Celtic, it was announced on Sunday that Beale had left Ibrox.

Since then, there has been plenty of speculation about who could be his replacement.

Former player Kevin Muscat is thought to be a contender, and it has also been claimed that Frank Lampard and Eustace are in the frame, with reports today indicating that the Blues chief would be keen on opening discussions with Rangers.

The interest is perhaps no surprise, as it had been said last month, when the pressure was building on Beale, that Eustace was someone the hierarchy at Rangers admired.

Frank Lampard under consideration for Rangers role

Given Birmingham’s positive start to the season, and the optimism about what the future holds under Eustace and the new ownership, it would be a major setback for Blues if they did lose their manager.

So, it will be a major relief for all connected to the Championship club that journalist Alan Nixon has confirmed that Lampard is ‘strongly in the frame’ to take over.

The ex-England international is without a club after he was sacked by Everton at the start of the year, but he is keen on getting back into management, having been in charge of Derby and Chelsea in the past.

What does this mean for Birmingham?

Clearly, things can change very quickly in a managerial hunt, and if Rangers get knocked back by targets, then they will have to look elsewhere.

However, they are at the stage of identifying potential targets, and they’re now narrowing that down, with Steven Davis currently in temporary charge.

So, the fact they have identified Lampard as a leading contender, and there’s no firm talk over Eustace at the moment, suggests the Birmingham boss isn’t going to be a prime target.

With Beale having struggled after moving from the Championship, you would think there would be reservations over Eustace, as this is the highest level he has managed in his short career so far.

What next for Birmingham?

You can be sure that this news won’t be distracting Eustace, and he has made it clear on several occasions just how pleased he is to be in charge at St. Andrew’s.

He will have been delighted by his team as they ended their winless run with a 4-1 thrashing of Huddersfield last night, and it’s now about building on that as they look to close the gap on the play-off places.

Next up, Blues host West Brom on Friday, and whilst it’s not the fiercest derby game in the region, it’s sure to be a feisty clash, with Albion having improved in recent weeks after a mixed start under Carlos Corberan.