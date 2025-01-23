Coventry City are still hoping to wrap up a deal for Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo.

But according to Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, the Sky Blues have hit a stumbling block in negotiations, with the clubs yet to find an agreement regarding bonus payments and add-ons in the deal.

Matondo, 24, has seen his game time at Ibrox limited this season, partly due to injury troubles.

And a move away from the Scottish Premiership side could provide the Welshman with the opportunity to make a fresh start - and a move to the Coventry Building Society Arena could be highly official for him.

Matondo spent his early days at Cardiff and Man City, before making his professional debut for Schalke in Germany.

During his time with the German outfit, he went out on loan spells to Stoke City and Cercle Brugge, before making a permanent switch to Ibrox in 2022.

He has been able to make a fairly positive impact on the Scottish side, scoring and assisting at a respectable rate, but he may now be on the verge of an exit from Glasgow.

Rabbi Matondo's spell at Rangers (All competitions) Appearances 67 Goals 8 Assists 12 (As of January 23rd, 2025)

Coventry City negotiations stall for Rabbi Matondo

Coventry were previously believed to be closing in on a move for the Wales international.

But negotiations have now hit somewhat of an impasse, according to McGrath.

The Telegraph journalist has reported that there's still work to be done on the deal before the player can be announced as a new signing for the Sky Blues, with an agreement yet to be reached on add-ons and bonus payments.

Related Coventry City ahead in Crystal Palace transfer race after Blackburn Rovers setback Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers are both aiming to sign a Crystal Palace player this January

Rabbi Matondo could be a good addition for Coventry City if impasse can be sorted

The Sky Blues have improved their wide options in recent years, with the likes of Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Ephron Mason-Clarke arriving at the CBS Arena.

But more could be done to add quality to their wide areas - and Matondo is someone who can be a real threat in the final third.

Ibrox has been a good place for the Welshman to develop his skills - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make a positive short-term impact in the Midlands.

He may not cost a huge amount to bring in either, so this could be a deal that works out well for Coventry.

Frank Lampard deserves the opportunity to put his stamp on the squad, and amid a fairly quiet January window so far, it would be a real boost for the former England international if he was able to bring in a player of Matondo's quality.