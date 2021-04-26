Rangers face competition in transfer chase for Huddersfield Town man

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have entered the race to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Bacuna has made 42 appearances in all competitions this season for the Terriers, and has chipped in with five goals and three assists, in what has been a frustrating league campaign to date for the Yorkshire-based side.

Carlos Corberan’s side are currently sat 20th in the Championship table, and find themselves eight points clear of the relegation zone after a poor run of results in the second-half of this year’s campaign.

The midfielder has been with the club since 2018, but is entering the final few months of his contract with Huddersfield Town, with his future being unclear at this stage of the season.

Scottish side Rangers had previously been interested in a deal to sign Bacuna, although a move failed to materialise for one reason or another.

Huddersfield hold the option to extend his contract for a further year, but it remains to be seen as to whether Bacuna will be looking to further his stay at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Town are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Coventry City, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Terriers.

The Verdict:

This will surely be a tempting offer for Bacuna.

The midfielder has impressed me in recent seasons with the Terriers, and I think he’s more than capable of performing to a high standard with Fenerbahce.

Huddersfield Town have struggled in this year’s campaign, and you couldn’t begrudge Bacuna if he was to pursue a move elsewhere in the summer transfer window.

It’s set to be an interesting few weeks ahead at the John Smith’s Stadium, as the club will know that they could potentially be facing a losing battle to keep him with the Terriers.