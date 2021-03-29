Rangers eyeing up summer transfer move for 27-goal EFL striker

Prolific Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has emerged as a summer transfer target for Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, per Football Insider.

And it comes after the club reportedly sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old in action this weekend, with the Posh number nine putting a hat-trick past Accrington Stanley in a 7-0 drubbing of John Coleman’s side.

All of Clarke-Harris’ goals were poachers efforts, but his instinct to be in the right place at the right time was second to none – just like it has been all season.

After scoring 24 goals in 42 games for Bristol Rovers in a season-and-a-half at the Gas, Clarke-Harris was purchased by Posh – a club he was contracted to earlier in his career – for £1.25 million, as a replacement for the outgoing Ivan Toney.

Strikers seem to burst into a new life at London Road and that’s exactly what Clarke-Harris has done, with the forward now on 27 goals for the season in all competitions from 40 outings.

It’s a remarkable record which will no doubt create a transfer frenzy in the summer, with Rangers one of the first clubs to be credited with an interest in his signature.

The Verdict

Due to his form this season, there’s no doubt that there will be a number of bids made for Clarke-Harris this summer.

But Peterborough may be in a stronger position than what they were when they had to sell Toney last summer, with promotion to the Championship looking likely if they can keep up their recent form.

Whilst Darragh MacAnthony never really wants to sell his top scorers, the offers that eventually come in are usually too good to turn down and if Rangers and other clubs are serious about Clarke-Harris, they’ll have to put many millions on the table to take him away from London Road.