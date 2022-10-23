Rangers eyeing up January transfer raid for Championship forward

Blackpool‘s in-form striker Jerry Yates has been watched by Scottish giants Rangers with the view to a potential transfer swoop in January by Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, Football Insider have reported.

The 25-year-old is the Championship‘s top scorer currently, and he bolstered his tally for the campaign on Saturday afternoon when he struck with two headers in a 4-2 victory over the Seasiders’ bitter rivals Preston North End.

That means that Yates is on eight goals for the season, including netting six times in his last four outings, and his latest brace came under the watchful eye of scouts from Ibrox, who had attended to see him in action.

And they may have left feeling impressed as goals either side of half-time from the Tangerines number 9 led his side to claim the bragging rights at Bloomfield Road – how much longer they will be able to keep hold of him though is anyones guess.

Yates is under contract at Blackpool until at least 2024, with the club also holding the option of an extra year extension in their favour, which means that Rangers would have to test Michael Appleton’s resolve with a seven-figure offer.

The Verdict

With the current form that Yates is in, naturally he is going to attract attention with January fast approaching.

Top clubs will be desperate to get that extra goalscoring boost in at whatever level they’re plying their trade at, and if Yates can continue scoring goals before and after the Championship breaks for the FIFA World Cup, then Blackpool may have to field bids.

It is important to note though that in his first 13 matches of the season, Yates only scored twice, so this could potentially be described as a bit of a purple patch.

Rangers do also already have Antonio Colak who has been firing in the goals, so perhaps Yates would not find it very easy to get regular first-team football north of the border – if the Gers were to make a move that is.