Rangers eyeing transfer swoop for Sunderland player

Rangers have reportedly registered their interest in signing Sunderland goalkeeper on McLaughlin according to Football Insider.

McLaughlin is out-of-contract with the League One club heading into the summer transfer window, and uncertainty remains over his future, despite Phil Parkinson’s side offering him a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

The report from Football Insider claims that Steven Gerrard’s side see McLaughlin as the ideal backup option to Allan McGregor, with the view to potentially replacing him as Rangers’ number one option between the posts in the future.

McLaughlin made 35 appearances for Sunderland in the 2019/20 campaign, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Championship, after clubs agreed to curtail this season early on a PPG (points per game) basis.

The shot-stopper has been with the club since the summer of 2018, and has made 90 appearances in total for Sunderland, who have endured a frustrating few years in League One.

Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership under the management of Steven Gerrard, and will be hoping that they can add to their squad ahead of their title challenge next season.

They’re likely to face a battle to strike a deal with McLaughlin though, with Blackburn Rovers also interested in landing his signature ahead of next year’s campaign.

The Verdict:

This will be a tempting proposition for McLaughlin.

I find it hard to believe that he’ll remain with Sunderland heading into next season, as he’s clearly got better offers with Blackburn Rovers also interested in landing his signature.

A move to Rangers would give him the opportunity to play in front of a set of fans that are expectant of challenging for titles, and I think he’d be tempted by a move there instead of sticking with Sunderland.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he’d be a regular starter with Steven Gerrard’s side in the future though.