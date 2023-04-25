Rangers are eyeing a move for Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Mail +.

It is understood that Dowell is a key target for the Scottish outfit who are currently monitoring his situation at Carrow Road.

Michael Beale's side could sign Dowell on a free transfer as the attacking midfielder's contract with Norwich is set to expire in June.

While Norwich are currently holding talks with Dowell regarding his future, a breakthrough in negotiations has yet to be reached.

The 25-year-old has not featured for the Canaries since sustaining a knee injury in the club's clash with Birmingham City in February.

In the absence of Dowell, Norwich have failed to maintain their consistency in the Championship as they have only managed to win three of their last 12 league games.

Rangers opted to bolster their squad earlier this year by turning to Norwich for inspiration as they signed Todd Cantwell on a permanent deal.

Cantwell has managed to provide seven direct goal contributions for the Gers since making this particular switch.

How has Kieran Dowell been getting on at Norwich this season amid Rangers' interest?

Before sustaining his current injury, Dowell managed to produce some promising performances for Norwich in the Championship.

As well as scoring five goals at this level for the Canaries during the current term, the attacking midfielder also provided three assists for his team-mates as he registered an average WhoScored match rating of 6.66.

Will Dowell opt to leave Norwich in order to secure a switch to Rangers this summer?

If Rangers are indeed interested in making a move for Dowell, Norwich will face an uphill task to retain his services this summer, especially if they are facing another year in the Championship.

This is looking like an extremely realistic prospect for the Canaries as they are three points adrift of the play-off places with two games left to play.

Whereas Dowell will certainly be guaranteed game-time if he stays at Norwich, Rangers will be able to provide him with the opportunity to play in a European competition next season.

Dowell will also be able to play a role in the club's quest to win the Scottish Premiership title in the 2023/24 campaign.

In order to cover the possibility of the attacking midfielder leaving the club later this year, Norwich ought to consider drafting up a list of potential replacements before the transfer window opens.