Rangers eye EFL attacker as Ryan Kent replacement

Rangers reportedly view Bolton Wanderers attacker Dapo Afolayan as a replacement for Ryan Kent, who has been linked away from Ibrox this summer.

Afolayan enjoyed a hugely impressive season for the League One side – scoring 14 times and providing seven assists as he cemented himself as one of Ian Evatt’s key attacking weapons.

Rangers were linked with an interest in the 24-year-old earlier this month, with £1.5 million said to be enough to prize him away from the North West club.

According to a fresh update from journalist Alan Nixon, the Scottish club are lining Afolayan as a replacement for Kent.

The 25-year-old has been consistently linked with a move away from Ibrox over the past few windows and this summer looks set to be no different.

Kent’s current contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and 90Min has reported that four Premier League sides – Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, and Wolves – are interested in him ahead of the upcoming window.

Rangers look set to face some competition over Afolayan, however, with previous reports indicating that Fulham and Cardiff City are also interested.

24 facts every Bolton Wanderers supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year was Bolton Wanderers founded? 1874 1878 1882 1886

The Verdict

It does feel like this could finally be the window that sees Kent leave Ibrox and landing Afolayan as his replacement may be a really smart bit of business.

The Bolton attacker will have big shoes to fill as the 25-year-old’s 30 goals and 48 assists in 174 games for the club illustrate.

It would be a bit of a risk given Afolayan has not been that impressive outside his performances in the 2021/22 campaign but what we’ve seen from him this season does suggest he could thrive north of the border.

Whether Rangers’ stance means their move for the Bolton winger is dependent on Kent’s exit remains to be seen but they may feel that signing him for the £1.5 million touted is too good to resist.