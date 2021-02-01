Rangers eye deadline day loan move for 24-year-old currently playing in the Championship

Glasgow Rangers are said to be eyeing a loan move for Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson, with the Glasgow Times reporting that the Gers are interested in bringing the player to Ibrox earlier than originally planned.

Of course the Scottish club have already agreed a pre-contract with the centre back ahead of a summer move north of the border but now Steven Gerrard seems intent on bringing the 24-year-old in six months early.

Simpson has only been afforded 11 appearances for the Cherries across all competitions this term and could well be open to letting the player leave before the window closes.

Given that the player hasn’t started a game for the club since the 12th December, it would be fair to assume that Jason Tindall does not see the defender as a key part of his plans.

Rangers are currently top of the league by some distance and would no doubt be keen to nab Simpson on a loan deal if the opportunity arises over the next few hours.

The Verdict

From a Bournemouth perspective this could be a move that they may be open too as it is becoming clear that Simpson has little chance of nailing down a starting spot under Tindall in the near future.

His long-term future is away from the Vitality Stadium, so perhaps a move away this month for the defender could well be best for all parties.

They have plenty of cover along the backline in case injuries occur and for that reason this could be a deal worth considering if they have their player’s best interests at heart.

On the other hand if a deal doesn’t come to fruition, at least they will have Simpson to call upon if needed.