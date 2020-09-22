Rangers, Derby and QPR lurk as Huddersfield Town agree fee for midfielder

Huddersfield Town have agreed a fee with Portuguese giants Benfica for midfielder Chris Willock according to the Daily Mail.

It is also claimed that Rangers, Derby, QPR and Bournemouth are keeping tabs on the development involving Huddersfield’s attempt to get this deal over the line.

Willock spent the second-half of last year’s campaign on loan with the Terriers as they finished 18th in the Championship table.

He scored two goals in 14 appearances for Huddersfield in all competitions last term, and has seemingly made a good impression with the club, who are now keen to sign him permanently.

The Terriers are now managed by Carlos Corberan, but have struggled since the new league campaign got under way earlier this month.

Huddersfield are currently sat 21st in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to force themselves up the table at the earliest of opportunities.

Willock has been with Benfica since 2017, after signing a five-year deal from Premier League giants Arsenal, and he’ll be hoping to have his future resolved in the near future.

Huddersfield are next in action on Friday when they take on Nottingham Forest, who have also started this year’s campaign slowly under the management of Sabri Lamouchi.

The Verdict:

They’ll be eager to get this deal done as soon as possible.

Willock is a player that they’ve clearly been impressed with, and it’s good to see the club making steps towards getting him signed up permanently this season.

But with the likes of Rangers, Bournemouth, Derby and QPR all interested in signing him as well, it’s vital that the Terriers get this deal over the line at the earliest of opportunities.

If he can build on some impressive showings from last season, then Huddersfield will soon find themselves moving up the Championship table.