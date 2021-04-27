Rangers’ demands revealed as Derby County mull over transfer swoop

Derby County may have the chance to sign George Edmundson for around £1million with Rangers reportedly looking to offload the defender this summer.

Edmundson joined Rangers from Oldham Athletic in the summer of 2019, after establishing himself as one of the best defenders in League Two. He was also named in the 2018/19 Team of the Season.

But since moving to Ibrox, Edmundson has made only 17 appearances for Rangers having failed to make an impact under Steven Gerrard.

In the January window, Edmundson returned to England and moved on loan to Derby County in a bid to help Derby move away from the relegation zone.

Derby County quiz: Does Pride Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Pride Park have a larger capacity than Bristol City's Ashton Gate? Yes No

The 23-year-old has since made eight appearances for Derby, with six of those appearances coming as starts and two coming as a substitute.

His progress has been hampered due to a hernia injury, and he has been unable to play too big of a role in Derby’s bid for survival under Wayne Rooney.

Edmundson still has another two years left on his contract at Ibrox, but Football Insider claim that Rangers want to offload him this summer. It is believed that a fee of £1million would be enough to tempt the Glasgow side into selling.

The Verdict

I think Derby should look to strike a deal here.

Edmundson hasn’t been able to show his true quality since joining Derby, but I think he still has a lot to prove after a tough time at Rangers.

He was superb in League Two before making the move to Scotland, and at 23, he still has loads of potential.

Derby’s squad is wearing thin, especially with the five loan players set to go back this summer.

£1million feels like a bit of a bargain.