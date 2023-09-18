Highlights Ben Davies never considered a move to Stoke City despite their bid for him on deadline day. Rangers rejected the approach.

Davies is challenging for first-team spots at Rangers and was deemed an important player by the manager, which influenced his decision to stay.

While Davies would've been an experienced addition to Stoke City, the team already has a strong back line, so his game time would've been uncertain.

Ben Davies has admitted that he never considered a move to Stoke City from Rangers in spite of a late Potters bid for his services on deadline day.

Davies joined Rangers from Liverpool last summer, with the former Preston man becoming an emergency signing from the Reds in lockdown given the injuries afforded to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, which saw the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams - also plying their trade in Scotland at the moment - battle on.

But whilst his move to Rangers hasn't pulled up any trees, reports suggested that Davies could have moved to Stoke on deadline day - though the defender has quashed any notion of that happening.

What is the latest on Ben Davies' potential move to Stoke City?

According to The Herald in Scotland, Rangers rejected an approach from Stoke to sign Davies on a loan deal in the final knockings of the transfer window.

Alex Neil, who had managed the star at Preston North End, lodged a late bid, though it was deemed unacceptable with the former Liverpool man remaining at Ibrox.

Already one year into his spell for Michael Beale’s side, he is challenging Connor Goldson and John Souttar for first-team spots, which means that game time will be on rational terms for the Barrow-born stopper.

But the offer put to Rangers wasn’t enough to make them part ways with Davies, meaning he’ll stay north of the border.

What has Ben Davies said on a potential move to Stoke City?

Speaking ahead of Rangers' European campaign, which is set to get underway on Thursday, the defender was adamant that he was reluctant to move from Glasgow - which could have ruled out a move to the Midlands had a bid been accepted.

He said to The Times: "I'm not sure what was said above me [within Rangers] but as far as I was concerned I was a Rangers player and I wasn't looking to move.

"The manager said I was an important part of what he was looking to do going forward. So I took that in and made sure I went and got myself fit. I think the manager has shown a lot of faith in me since he's been here.

"I think it's time I repaid that and put some good performances in. I've got a good relationship with him so I want to work for him. I felt good fitness-wise. My lungs felt good. I've definitely got a point to prove going forward and I thought I'd start proving that point on Saturday, but obviously I've got a lot more work to do."

Would Ben Davies have been a good signing for Stoke City?

It wouldn't be an easy ride back to the Championship for the Cumbria-born defender. The Potters signed Michael Rose on a permanent deal from Coventry City in the summer, alongside the loan captures of Ki-Jana Hoever and Luke McNally from Wolves and Burnley respectively - Hoever is a right-back by trade, but can play in the heart of defence.

Davies, of course, has Champions League experience having played in Europe’s premier competition last season for Rangers, and despite losing every game, spells against Liverpool, Napoli and Ajax will have helped his cause.

The star would’ve been the most experienced of the back line at the Bet365 Stadium, and so naturally he would’ve been a good addition to Alex Neil’s side.

But there is already an abundance of stars in their team, including Ben Wilmot and the three aforementioned defenders who signed over the summer - and so it remains to be seen if Davies would’ve had game time to boot.