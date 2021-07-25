Rangers defender edges closer to permanent switch to EFL club

League One outfit Ipswich Town have offered Rangers 23-year-old George Edmundson a three-year deal to prize him away from Glasgow, according to the Daily Record.

The central man, who can play as a defender or in midfield, was shipped out on loan to Derby County in the second half of last season after being given a seven-game suspension by the Scottish Football Association for a Covid-19 breach in November alongside teammate Jordan Jones.

Both attended a party after their game against Kilmarnock at the start of the month, breaching strict restrictions set by the Scottish government at the time and was given the chance to kickstart his season at Pride Park.

22 things all Ipswich Town fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year were Ipswich Town founded? 1872 1874 1876 1878

He did just that under Wayne Rooney, making ten Championship appearances and scoring in a vital 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town as the Rams narrowly avoided relegation against Sheffield Wednesday on the final game of the season.

As per the same outlet that broke this story, the Rams are keen on a return for the 23-year-old but can only negotiate a loan as things stand with the player still contracted to Rangers and Derby unable to fork out on a transfer fee due to their current transfer embargo.

Paul Cook’s side are looking to capitalise on this and have reportedly offered Edmundson a permanent three-year deal to bring him to Portman Road, although they still need to agree a fee with Rangers if they want this move to happen.

The Verdict:

Rangers seem open to selling the middle man this summer, so it could be a great bit of business for the versatile defender if Ipswich can negotiate a reasonably cheap deal for him.

Considering the number of departures the Tractor Boys have seen this summer in both of Edmundson’s positions, he would be a much-needed.

Midfielders Andre Dozzell, Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam and Cole Skuse have all departed Portman Road, along with centre-backs Luke Chambers and James Wilson.

Another central midfielder in Flynn Downes is also set to leave after being demoted to the Under-23s and with Cook’s rebuild continuing, the Rangers man would be another key member of the third-tier side’s new-look squad.

Would he be willing to drop down to League One though? That remains to be seen, but they are likely to be pushing for promotion next season and the prospect of being involved in that may just lure Edmundson to Suffolk.