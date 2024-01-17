Highlights Stockport County needs to find a right-back due to injuries and lack of depth in the defensive unit.

Stockport County will need to recruit a right-back following a string of injuries that has hit the team in recent weeks, and there could be a perfect candidate north of the border.

Injuries have been a recurring feature of the Hatters season so far, despite managing to maintain their place at the top of the League Two table into the new year.

The news that Kyle Knoyle is likely to be out for months, potentially even until the end of the season, will undoubtedly lead to Dave Challinor going in search of some cover for the defensive unit, an area of the pitch that was already lacking in depth before this setback.

It's likely that it would only need to be a short-term replacement, in the hope that Knoyle will return before the start of next season, or with the knowledge that the situation can be addressed on a more permanent basis in the summer.

Top class loanees are tough to come by in the January window, but one Rangers youngster could fit the bill.

Knoyle likely to be 'out for months'

The right-back suffered an impact to the head just past the hour mark in County's home defeat to Mansfield on New Year's Day and was taken to hospital immediately from the field after a long delay.

Speaking to club media following the Walsall game, Challinor confirmed that the injury was going to keep the 27-year-old sidelined for a while.

He said: "There was a question mark over whether there was a bleed on the brain or not.

"We had another scan done on Wednesday this week, that was reported on yesterday, that says there is, or was, a bleed.

"So he will see the neurosurgeon but, with that in mind, it's going to be months rather than weeks.

"Will we see him again this season? I would be uncertain around that."

Whilst naturally the immediate thoughts will be for the well-being of the former Doncaster man, cover for this unforeseen long-term absence will likely need to be addressed whilst the transfer window is still open.

Rangers youth product could fit the Challinor profile

Business is harder to conduct in the January window as clubs don't want to disrupt their squad midway through the season, meaning often managers in need of reinforcements have to look at the fringes of a club.

One such youth prospect that could fit a similar profile to Knoyle is Adam Devine, who is currently with Rangers but has struggled to find game time with first-team captain James Tavernier ahead of him in that position.

Tavernier is now aged 32 and the Scottish club may want to prime Devine to ultimately take his place in the coming years, but as yet that is not happening, and it would surely be better for the 20-year-old's development to be sent out somewhere where he will get regular game time, as he likely would at Edgeley Park with Knoyle now sidelined.

Devine is an exciting prospect but relatively untested in senior football, which may put clubs off higher up the pyramid and give County the chance to make a deal.

Devine's career so far, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Minutes Goals Assists Rangers FC 11 539 0 0 Rangers FC B 9 810 0 2 Rangers U19 5 450 0 3 Brechin City 11 698 0 2

The young full-back has impressed at youth level and appears to be in the attacking mould that Challinor demands from his full-backs as they often also need to be deployed as wing-backs. In recent years, Devine provided three assists in the U19 UEFA Youth League in just five appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

He has also managed to collect 11 appearances for Rangers' senior team, so is clearly rated by the team at Ibrox, but is perhaps just not ready for a full run in the side.

Devine is also comfortable playing on either flank and in more advanced wide positions, so could provide great cover for County in a number of positions, a huge positive when considering the number of injuries suffered by the club this season.

The Hatters would need to defeat MLS interest to land the deal

Such is the promise of the Rangers full-back, he has drawn interest from across the Atlantic, with Vancouver Whitecaps reportedly interested in signing the young prospect, according to the Daily Record.

As the Ethan Bristow deal has shown, it is not unreasonable to suggest that a player that has interested an MLS side could end up finding their way into the top of League Two.

It is also unclear whether the Whitecaps would want to take Devine on a permenant deal, but the boyhood Rangers fan may find a temporary move to a club like County may come as less of a culture shock and provide a better opportunity to earn his place in the Rangers team further down the line.

It may be a slight gamble, and could be difficult to land in the face of an MLS offer, but it would not be the first time County have unlocked the potential of a top-tier young talent this season.