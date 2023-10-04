Highlights Bristol City's Sam Bell has extended his contract until 2026, disappointing Rangers, Crystal Palace, and Brighton who were interested in the 21-year-old.

Bell expressed his delight at staying with his local team and is ready to continue his progress and see what the future holds.

Bristol City aims to compete in the Premier League, and keeping Bell is crucial for their promotion aspirations and to satisfy their supporters who value homegrown talent.

Rangers, Crystal Palace and Brighton have all received an early January transfer window blow courtesy of Bristol City.

The Robins have announced that Sam Bell has extended his current contract to keep him with the Championship club until the summer of 2026.

The trio of clubs had been linked with a potential move for the 21-year-old during the previous summer transfer window.

But a move failed to materialise, leading to Bell remaining at Ashton Gate beyond the market deadline.

The forward has scored four league goals from nine appearances in the Championship so far this season, impressing with his performances in Nigel Pearson’s side.

What has Sam Bell said about his new contract?

Bell has come through the academy system at City, breaking into the first team squad over the last year or so.

The Englishman has expressed his delight at committing his future to the Championship side with a lengthy new contract.

“I’m really pleased to be extending my stay here,” said Bell, via the Bristol City website.

“To be playing for my local team makes that even more special, so I’m very grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s been quite a big year and a lot has happened.

“I feel as if I have made a lot of progress, and I’m ready to kick on and see what the next few years bring.”

Pearson’s side have made a solid start to the new campaign, but recent results have seen them slide down the table.

Bristol City are currently 13th in the table, four points adrift of the play-off places but with a game in hand.

The Robins play on Wednesday night, and a win could take them into the top half of the table, if results elsewhere go in their favour.

City go into the game on a run of back-to-back losses, with defeats coming at the hands of Leicester City and Stoke City.

Pearson led the club to a 14th place finish in the Championship last year, some 10 points behind the play-offs.

He will be hoping to bridge that gap this season, with the club aiming to compete in the Premier League in the near future.

City already saw two major academy graduates depart the team already this year, with Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott earning Premier League moves.

News of Bell’s contract renewal will come as a relief to many Robins supporters.

Following the clash with Rotherham this evening, Bristol City also face a trip to Elland Road on 7 October ahead of the international break.

How important is it for Bristol City to keep Sam Bell?

It would be a real blow if Bell left in January given how well he has performed and given he is another academy graduate.

The club has developed a lot of impressive young talent in recent years, but losing them to Premier League clubs will be frustrating to supporters.

While it does bring in a lot of money, there is nothing that compares to cheering on a player that’s risen through the ranks of the youth system.

Bell has also proven himself a key part of Pearson’s first team plans, so losing him would also be a blow to their promotion aspirations, so this contract extension is great news for the club.