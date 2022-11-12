Rangers could sack manager even if they beat St Mirren with QPR boss top target

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst could be sacked whatever the result this weekend with QPR boss Mick Beale the Scottish club’s top target to replace him, according to Football Insider.

Beale only took charge at the Championship club in the summer but has already rejected the advances of Premier League side Wolves during his tenure and it seems his loyalty may be tested again soon.

Rangers head to St Mirren in the SPFL’s lunchtime kick-off today and, according to Football Insider, even a victory may not be enough to save van Bronckhorst’s job with great concern from the club chiefs about the poor performances this season and the seven-point lead Celtic have opened up at the top of the table.

It is said that the Ibrox outfit have made Beale their top target should the Dutchman be sacked.

Director of football Ross Wilson is believed to be set to lead the hunt for a replacement and is good friends with the 42-year-old from his three-year spell as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at the Glasgow club.

Beale has been credited with much of the success that Gerrard achieved as Rangers boss and has QPR in the top six just months into his first season in charge.

Quiz: Which club did QPR sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Which club did QPR sell Ryan Manning to? Cardiff City Reading Swansea City Bristol City

The Verdict

Turning down a relegation-threatened Wolves side was one thing but Beale’s loyalty may be tested should van Bronckhorst get the sack.

You can understand why the Scottish club would be keen to move for the R’s boss and his recent trip to Ibrox is evidence that his links to the Gers remain strong.

But we’ve seen nothing to suggest that we should doubt his commitment to the project at Loftus Road.

By turning down job offers during his time at both Rangers and QPR, Beale has shown that he is willing to be patient and has faith he will get more chances at big clubs in the future.