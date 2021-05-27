Rangers considering mega-money move for Sheffield United man in summer transfer window

Rangers are interested in signing Oli McBurnie from Sheffield United this summer, with the striker valued at £15m by the Blades.

It’s no secret that several departures will be required as the Yorkshire outfit prepare for life back in the Championship, and McBurnie is one player who could bring in a decent fee.

And, according to the Mail, Rangers are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old, who managed just one goal in 23 Premier League appearances this season.

Despite that poor goal return, McBurnie did have a good first season in the top-flight, and with the Blades paying £20m for the ex-Swansea man in 2019, the report claims they would only be willing to accept a £5m loss on the player.

It’s set to be a summer of change at Bramall Lane, with Slavisa Jokanovic today named as Chris Wilder’s permanent successor, with the Serbian boss sure to reshape the squad in the window.

If Rangers do come in with a serious offer for McBurnie, it may be hard for the player to turn down, as it is well-known that he is a fan of the Glasgow side, who will be playing in the Champions League next season.

The verdict

This is surprising in the sense that this would be a significant outlay for Rangers, even if it was funded by the sale of someone like Alfredo Morelos.

From a football perspective, Sheffield United fans have grown increasingly frustrated by McBurnie, so if there was a chance to get £15m, most would be urging the club to accept.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but you can be sure that McBurnie will be interesting in playing at Ibrox if the opportunity arises.

