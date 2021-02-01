Rangers close to agreeing EFL deal ahead of deadline

Rangers winger Brandon Barker is reportedly close to joining League One side Oxford United on loan.

The 24-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Ibrox recently and has played just three minutes of football for Steven Gerrard’s side in 2021.

It seems Barker could be set to leave the Gers before tonight’s transfer deadline as The Athletic’s Jordan Campbell has reported that he is close to joining Oxford.

It is understood that such a move could help the Scottish club sign Aberdeen’s Scott Wright before the window closes.

Rangers have had a relatively busy window when it comes to deals with EFL clubs.

Jordan Jones has been sent on loan to Sunderland, while George Edmundson is in talks over a loan to Derby County and a pre-contract has been agreed with Bournemouth’s Jack Simpson – though it is believed they’re closing in on signing a permanent deal before the deadline.

Barker joined the SPFL leaders from Manchester City in the summer of 2019 and has made 23 appearances in total, scoring three times.

The winger’s contract with the Gers runs until 2022, meaning the move may not signal the end of his Ibrox career.

The Verdict

This looks like a move that could suit all parties.

Barker has fallen out of favour at Rangers over the last few months and so a move to Oxford, where he will likely get regular football, works for both him and the club.

The U’s have turned around a shaky start to the season and the addition of the 24-year-old, who has shown glimpses of his quality on previous loan moves, could be a real boost in their continued play-off push.