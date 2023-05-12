The chances of Rangers and Michael Beale getting a summer deal over the line for Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker look to be around 50:50 at this point, according to the Daily Record.

He was the subject of major interest from the Gers back in January, with the Scottish Premiership giants bidding for the 22-year-old on numerous occasions.

It had even been reported by Football Insider that Whittaker had agreed personal terms, but a deal failed to be completed in the end and that may have come as a blow to the player who was recalled from his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle earlier that month.

Despite a full agreement failing to materialise, the Gers were still reportedly working on a deal for the player back in February and they may have retained their interest.

What is the latest on Morgan Whittaker?

Although he has made 15 league appearances since his return to Swansea, he has found regular starts hard to come by and with this in mind, it's currently unclear whether he's a part of Russell Martin's plans for next season.

The Swans certainly haven't been afraid to cash in on players in the past and that could work in Beale's favour if he wants to continue his pursuit of the 22-year-old during the summer window.

The Daily Record have reported that other sides are interested in him and with the Gers also needing to pay a fee to lure him away from South Wales, they believe the chances of a deal being completed are around 50% at this point. At this stage, the Scottish top-tier outfit have retained their interest in the player.

Should Rangers continue their pursuit?

Although he hasn't been able to make that much of an impact in the Championship since his return to the Swansea.com Stadium, he showed just how good he can be during his loan stay at Plymouth.

You can understand why he hasn't thrived since his return to South Wales because he gained a real connection with the Pilgrims and may not have expected to be recalled.

It seems clear that he wasn't happy to be recalled, especially with the player not starting most games for the Welsh outfit after being brought back to his parent club.

If he can make a fresh start at Ibrox, that could allow him to thrive and that's why this potential move could be an excellent one for him.

You feel he should be pushing for this move away so he can get that fresh start, even though there's a chance the Swans will be in the promotion mix next term as they push for a return to the Premier League.

With others interested in him though, Beale's side shouldn't be tempted into paying too much for him with cheaper alternatives potentially available.