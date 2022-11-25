Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

Rangers’ chances of signing Norwich City player become clearer after new development

Norwich City have extended the contract of midfielder Kenny McLean, in a move that will put speculation over his future to an end.

McLean has been at Carrow Road for several years now and in that time has become a regular in their midfield and also a player that has seen both relegations and promotions.

He is an experienced pro that knows the club inside out then, and many a side would be happy to have him in and around their squad given the quality he brings.

Indeed, he had been linked with a move to Rangers as a potential addition to their midfield as they look to bring more success to Ibrox, but talk of such a deal will surely end now.

This was the announcement Norwich made on social media today, to confirm the news:

The Verdict

Positive news for Norwich as they stave off interest in a player.

He clearly has enjoyed his time at the club and wants to keep that relationship going, which fans will be pleased to see.

The next task, then, is to try and achieve another return to the Premier League.


