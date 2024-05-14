Highlights Celtic's win over Rangers secures a 6-point lead in the Scottish Premiership title race with Champions League implications.

Rangers' performance raises concerns about recruitment and potential sales in order to compete at the highest level next season.

Ipswich Town should target Rangers' Jack Butland for a Premier League upgrade, potentially requiring a fee of £7m to £10m for the transfer.

Celtic took a huge step to retaining the Scottish Premiership title with a 2-1 win over bitter rivals Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday.

The importance of the fixture is known across the world, and the latest meeting had added significance given the league title was effectively on the line, with Brendan Rodgers' side now six points clear with two games to go, along with having a superior goal difference.

Rangers miss out on guaranteed Champions League millions

Yet, Celtic’s upcoming title win isn’t just about glory on the pitch, as finishing top means they will be guaranteed a place in the new Champions League format that comes into place next season.

Meanwhile, Rangers will face the qualifiers and that could be very problematic for the Ibrox side.

They have been relatively big spenders in the past few years but there have been major question marks over a lot of the recruitment in that period. Plus, they have failed to sell at the right time, with Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent both leaving on free transfers.

Phillipe Clement has shown since his arrival in Scotland that he is a very good manager, but the same familiar failings against their bitter rivals have been on show in the recent meetings between the Glasgow giants.

Therefore, a summer overhaul is wanted by the fans, but the reality is that the club may not be in a position to do the business they want without a big sale, as playing against Europe's elite is believed to bring in around £35m.

Rangers may need to sell a key player

Of course, Rangers could still reach the Champions League but the qualifiers are extremely difficult, as evidenced by the fact the Glasgow side lost to Dutch champions PSV earlier this season.

And, with the play-off round coming just days before the transfer window shuts, rolling the dice on trying to reach the Champions League doesn’t seem a sensible approach.

So, a sale may be necessary, but the worrying thing for Rangers is that there aren’t many players in their squad that will command a substantial fee.

However, Jack Butland is an exception to that, with the ex-Crystal Palace man having enjoyed a stellar season north of the border.

The 31-year-old has flourished under the spotlight at Rangers, producing some extraordinary saves, along with offering a commanding presence at the back, which is why he was named as their Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year.

So far, he has kept 25 clean sheets in 55 appearances for the club, with Clement’s side boasting the best defensive record domestically, and Butland was also key as they reached the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Ipswich Town should target Jack Butland

Such form won’t have gone unnoticed, and one club who should be monitoring Butland is newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Kieran McKenna has worked wonders to take the Tractor Boys to the Premier League, but he will be aware that new faces are needed if they are to establish themselves in the top flight, and signing a new keeper is sure to be a priority.

Vaclav Hladky enjoyed a positive season on the whole, but he did suffer some nervy moments, particularly during the run-in, where he was at fault for goals against Hull City and Coventry City, which could have proven to be costly.

At 33, the Czech stopper is arguably past his best, and he has no experience of playing in the Premier League, so it would be fair to say that Butland is an upgrade.

The nine-cap England international has played 87 times in the Premier League, keeping 21 clean sheets, so he knows what’s required at that level.

Plus, he would be arriving in good form after this outstanding year in Scotland, and he is arguably in his prime for a keeper at 31.

Given the majority of the Ipswich squad was playing in League One just 12 months ago, the importance of that top-flight know-how can’t be underestimated for McKenna this summer, and it’s sure to be a major factor in their recruitment.

Had Rangers won the league and reached the Champions League, there’s every chance that Butland would’ve stuck around.

Jack Butland's Rangers Scottish Premiership Stats 23/24 (Source: Sofascore) Games Played 36 Clean Sheets 18 Goals conceded per game 0.8 Penalty Saves 1/4 Saves made 76 Saves from inside the box 43 Errors leading to a goal 0

In truth, it’s still going to take a lot to prise him away from Ibrox, and you could be looking at a fee in the region of £7m to £10m to convince Rangers to sell.

But, that could be shrewd business for Ipswich as they plan for life back in the Premier League, and it would be a chance for Butland to test himself against some of the best players in the world on a weekly basis.

It’s not the start to the window that Rangers would want, but that costly defeat to Celtic last time out could have serious ramifications, as their financial position may now dictate that they have to consider offers for their star man - and Ipswich should look to capitalise.