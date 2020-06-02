Rangers, Celtic backed in race to make EFL signing

Quoted by talkSPORT, Reading midfielder Charlie Adam has suggested that both Glasgow clubs Rangers and Celtic should be taking a closer look at signing Lyle Taylor on a free from Charlton Athletic this summer.

The striker has told Lee Bowyer that he does not want to play for the club when the season gets back up and running for fear of injury scuppering his chances of a move elsewhere as his contract comes to an end at the club in the summer.

Certainly, that hasn’t pleased Charlton fans and there is now a chance he could move away on a free, with Adam suggesting both Celtic and Rangers could benefit from signing the former AFC Wimbledon player.

Adam said:

“He’s a good player and it wouldn’t surprise me, just throwing it out there, if Rangers or Celtic try and take him because he’s out of contract.

“He’ll have a few options in the Championship too, and maybe a Premier League club would even take him because of his goalscoring record over the last few years.

“He’s in a good position, and that’s what his agent will be saying to him.”

The Verdict

The Reading man has seen first hand how good Taylor can be and also knows what it takes to play for one of the Old Firm clubs based on his days at Rangers.

Clearly, he feels that for the little cost he’d generate – only wages at this stage – he’d be worth a punt for either Glasgow-based giant and now it remains to be seen if one, or both, takes up the reins on this particular pursuit.