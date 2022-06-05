Rangers cast eyes over influential Stoke City defender

Rangers and Celtic have often kept a close eye on the EFL market with varying levels of success, with Scotland’s elite possessing the lure of European football.

As Rangers now target a re-strengthening process to try and succeed in the 2022/23 campaign, they are considering a move for Stoke City left-back Josh Tymon, as per a Patreon from Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old featured 43 times in the league for the Potters last season, contributing with a goal and four assists from an attacking perspective, whilst putting in some solid displays in his own third.

The report states that the Championship outfit would be after £5 million to secure the services of the excellent wing-back, meaning that Rangers may have to sell Borna Barisic or qualify for the Champions League to fund the deal.

Tymon has appeared 86 times for the Potters since his 2017 summer move from Hull City.

The verdict

A top wing-back at Championship level, it is no surprise to see interest surfacing for the 23-year-old, with Tymon showing excellent ability now, all whilst possessing the potential to up it a level.

Brave when in possession, Tymon sees excellent joy when driving at defences and linking up with his forward players, proving to be a real threat for the Potters last season.

Not only would this be a move that would help Rangers in the here and now but he is also someone who can grow with the ambitions of the club.

The £5 million fee may be a stumbling block, but if they are able to fund it, then it is a worthwhile investment.