Peterborough United star, Kwame Poku, is set to be sidelined for three months after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The young attacker has been on fire for the Posh, in what has been a really poor season for the club so far. Last season's play-off semi-finalists are languishing in the bottom half of the league one table, after being picked apart in the summer by clubs higher up the food chain.

Poku has been a shining star in Peterborough's below-par season so far, but the Cambridgeshire outfit have just lost their most important player for at least three months. This injury could lead to problems for Posh on and off the pitch, as the Ghanian's contract expires in June.

Ferguson: Injury "a blow" for Poku

Any chance of the former Colchester United attacker getting a move away from London Road in January has taken a serious nosedive in light of the recent injury news.

Peterborough manager, Darren Ferguson, confirmed that his star player had to undergo surgery, following the results of a scan on his leg. The son of Sir Alex told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "He had a scan and needed an operation. It gives someone else an opportunity, that's how I'm looking at it - I never get too down on injuries because I know it's part of the game, I don't make excuses with it, I never have done.

"He's been the best player in the league in many people's opinion, and we have to get on with it. He'll be back around March.

"But it is a blow for the boy because he's in such good form."

Whilst the manager might see the optimistic side of the situation, there could be some pretty concerning effects from losing Poku to injury, on and off the pitch.

Burnley, Rangers, Millwall unlikely to pursue January deal

The winger's form has lead to plenty of speculation over the course of the season so far, with all eyes on the January transfer window. A whole host of clubs higher up the football pyramid have been linked with Poku, but the news of his injury will undoubtedly put any potential deals on hold.

Scottish giants, Rangers, have been looking to add some flair to their wide areas in a bid to close the gap to Celtic in the SPFL. This has seen Poku become a target of the Ibrox club. The Gers would have to fend off serious competition for his signature, but reports suggested that Phillipe Clement's side were in pole position to land the forward.

Kwame Poku - Peterborough United 24/25 (FotMob) Apps Goals Assists Dribble success rate (%) Pass Accuracy (%) Shots Shots on target 17 10 5 43.7 80.6 49 21 *Accurate as of December 10th 2024

The likes of Burnley and Millwall have also been linked with a January move for the Ghanian's services. However, these destinations would be a much less attractive prospect than Rangers, should he be a first-team regular in Scotland.

Regardless of the links, it now seems highly unlikely that anyone will be making a move for Poku in January. The 23-year-old would be unable to pass his medical, which would result in the deal collapsing and everyone wasting their time.

However, this might come as bad news to Peterborough, as their star man only has six months left on his contract.

Poku's injury came at a terrible time for Posh

With just six months remaining on his deal at London Road, it's currently unknown whether the wide man will sign a new contract, or leave as a free agent come June.

Ferguson has previously denied claims that Poku would leave mid-season, saying that the 23-year-old is "going nowhere."

However, some may have expected Posh to sell up in January, as they run the risk of losing him for free at the end of the season. But thanks to his injury, this now seems highly unlikely to happen. The dilemma is now whether Poku will sign a new deal, or depart for free, as a sale is pretty much off the cards.

Not to mention, Peterborough have struggled on the pitch since the Ghanian's absence. Back-to-back defeats against opposition in the bottom half have seen the Blues sink further out of play-off contention. Despite Ferguson remaining optimistic, there are only negatives to take from this situation.