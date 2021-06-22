Rangers boss Steven Gerrard facing transfer dilemma as Derby County and Peterborough eye move for fringe man

George Edmundson is a wanted man this summer with interest building in the Championship.

Reports from the Daily Record have claimed that Peterborough United are considering a move for the defender, while Derby County are also said to be keen.

The central defender faces an uncertain future with Scottish giants Rangers after falling out of favour under current manager Steven Gerrard.

As a result the 23-year-old was sent out on loan during the January transfer window with Edmundson moving to Wayne Rooney’s Rams where he made 10 appearances as the club battled to avoid relegation from the Championship.

While interest is building, the Daily Record claim that Rangers don’t want to sell the player.

Peterborough are looking to bolster their defensive ranks after securing promotion from League One and have made their interest known to the Scottish giants with Darren Ferguson happy to make a ‘significant six-figure offer’ for the player if Gerrard’s side changed their stance.

As for Derby, they’d certainly be keen to bring the player back to Pride Park following his loan deal however with uncertainty over the ownership of the club the report says that they’d be ‘lacking the financial firepower’ to do a deal.

The verdict

George Edmundson may well be a big talking point this summer.

While Rangers are saying that they don’t want to sell the player, it’d be a big surprise to see him establish himself as a regular first team player under Steven Gerrard.

That’s why a move to the Championship looks to be a likely scenario for the player.

Peterborough United would certainly offer him assurances of first team football but it’s likely that this link could rumble on into the latter stages of the summer.