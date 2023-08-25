Highlights Glen Kamara is "close" to leaving Rangers and a move to Leeds United is likely.

Kamara was a key player for Rangers under Steve Gerrard but has fallen down the pecking order under Michael Beale.

Leeds United is in the market for new midfield options and Kamara fits the profile they are looking for, with a potential transfer worth around £5.5m.

Rangers boss Michael Beale has admitted that Glen Kamara is ‘close’ to leaving the club after he was linked with a switch to Leeds United.

Glen Kamara set for Rangers exit

The Finland international was a key player for Rangers under Steve Gerrard, when Beale was assistant, and he played a big part in the team winning the title and progressing in Europe.

However, whilst Beale gave the midfielder a chance after his appointment last season, he has quickly fallen down the pecking order, to the extent where he hasn’t made the matchday squad this season.

Therefore, even though he has two years left on his contract, a summer move has always been on the cards for the 27-year-old.

Leeds United line up move for Glen Kamara

It’s no secret that the Whites are in the market for new midfield options, as they have lost Tyler Adams and Marc Roca since their relegation, whilst Weston McKennie left after an unsuccessful loan spell.

So, reinforcements are required, and it had been claimed that Leeds would bring Kamara to Yorkshire in a deal worth around £5.5m.

He would appear to fit the profile of what boss Daniel Farke wants, in terms of adding physicality and technical quality to the side, and, as mentioned above, he is available and within the price range of the Championship club.

What has Michael Beale said about this transfer?

There aren’t many stumbling blocks to this potential transfer, and it appears it is making progress, as Beale told the BBC he believes Kamara could seal a move away shortly, even if he didn’t mention Leeds as the destination for the former Dundee man.

“We're close to a couple maybe going out the way. We may respond, depending if anything comes out of the ordinary.Glen's the one that's closest. We had an honest conversation when I first came back into the club [in December] about Glen's future and where he saw it.

“Ten out of the first 11 games I was here, he started. In that time, we signed Todd Cantwell and Nico Raskin, but they came in after not playing for a long period of time. They got in the team and did really, really well. So there's been no fall out or anything. We were expecting Glen to move this summer - it was his wish as well. There's no issue with that. He has to obviously find the right club, it has to be the right valuation for everyone, because we would be losing a very good player.

“When you're very honest on the player's side that he sees his future elsewhere then, as a coach, you have to move in a different direction. I wasn't in the mood for persuading anyone to play for Rangers. Glen's been an excellent signing over the time he's been here. If nothing moves this week then Glen knows he's here until January - then it's a different playing field altogether.”

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Things are really starting to take shape for Leeds in the final part of the window, with Joel Piroe having joined from Swansea to add goals to the team, whilst a deal for Joseph Paintsil is also close.

Farke will still want more through the door, with Nadiem Amiri set to sign from Bayer Leverkusen in what is seen as a real coup for the club.

Leeds are back in action at Ipswich Town on Saturday.