Rangers boss Michael Beale is a big admirer of Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to yesterday's report in the Sunday Mirror (4/6; p76).

The same report (via Rangers News) has stated that the Gers may need to pay as much as £30m to secure the Sweden international's services though, a price tag that would probably push Beale's side out of the race for his signature.

Gyokeres was in fine form for the Sky Blues yet again last season, scoring 21 league goals last season and recording 38 in total over his last two seasons, allowing the 24-year-old to establish himself as a reliable scorer for Mark Robins' men.

Not only has he had to deal with Matty Godden being unavailable at times, but he also spent the majority of the 2022/23 campaign without Callum O'Hare supporting him, making his goal total even more impressive.

Could Viktor Gyokeres' contract situation lower his price tag?

There are quite a few clubs in the race for Viktor Gyokeres, including Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, he only has one year remaining on his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena and with the player yet to put pen to paper on an extension, that could weaken the Sky Blues' position at the negotiating table.

They won't want to sell him for a low fee - but they won't be keen to lose him for nothing either.

Are Rangers likely to sign Viktor Gyokeres?

Although the Gers are a big club, they need to admit defeat in this race because other sides with more money at their disposal will be interested in him.

There's every chance the 24-year-old will be sold this summer - but it would be difficult to see Beale's side forking out £10m for anyone this summer - let alone £30m.

If they had sold Kent for a sizeable amount, they may have been able to fork out a big fee for the player but even then, it would have been difficult to have seen them spending the amount needed to lure the forward to Ibrox.

Personal terms are another barrier they would have needed to get over. If there were Premier League offers on the table for the striker, he may have been reluctant to make the move to the Scottish Premiership.

With these factors in mind, a move to Rangers for Gyokeres looks very unlikely at this stage and this is why the Scottish side needs to focus on other targets.