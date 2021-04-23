Rangers battling with Championship clubs to sign 28-year-old striker

Britt Assombalonga is attracting plenty of interest after officially departing Middlesbrough, with Scottish champions Rangers among a host of clubs in for the 28-year-old, per The Mirror.

The news broke this week that Assombalonga’s departure had been brought forward, with the former £15 million man already set to depart in the summer after the club decided to not offer him a new deal.

It caps off a poor season personally for Assombalonga, who failed to hit double figures in a league campaign for the first time since 2015-16 – and that was only because he spent the majority of it on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Boro’s record signing has scored just five times this season and a contract on the same terms as he’s been on for the last four years was never going to happen, especially with the performance levels of this season.

But it won’t stop other clubs from taking a punt on him, and according to The Mirror, Rangers are one of those clubs with a keen interest.

Steven Gerrard will be looking to bolster his squad ahead of next season’s assault on the Champions League and their defence of the Scottish Premiership, and if Assombalonga’s past form can be found then he could be a useful addition.

But there are other clubs in the mix as well, with Championship sides and also interest overseas from Turkey in Assombalonga, who is set to field offers now he is a free agent.

The Verdict

Despite his poor 2020/21 season, it would be a surprise if Assombalonga was to be short of offers.

He’s a natural goalscorer and that hasn’t changed overnight – maybe he just needs a change of scenery to get him firing again.

Assombalonga will know though he can’t command the same kind of salary that comes with a £15 million move though like what happened in 2017, and a more realistic wage would bring him to the attention of many Championship clubs and it’ll be interesting to see which ones get linked to the Congo international in the coming weeks.