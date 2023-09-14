Having been on the fringes of the Leeds United team in 2021-22 under Jesse Marsch, homegrown midfielder Jamie Shackleton was allowed to depart last summer for Millwall on loan.

And whilst the 23-year-old played 37 times in all competitions for the Londoners, he wasn't always a starting figure for the play-off chasers, which left him having an uncertain future when returning to West Yorkshire this past summer.

So far though, Shackleton has been very useful to new United head coach Daniel Farke in a number of different positions, featuring six times already amid a raft of new signings in the areas that he plays in - it could have been all different though for him this summer if clubs had firmed up their interest in him.

What clubs were interested in Jamie Shackleton this summer?

Even though there was a permanent fee already pre-agreed in the loan deal to take him to The Den, Shackleton was only going to be considered as a permanent signing for the Lions if they were promoted to the Premier League.

As it happened, Gary Rowett's side didn't even make the play-offs after faltering in the final few weeks of the season, with Shackleton himself rarely featuring in the final two months of the season.

That brought him back to Elland Road over the summer, with his future under new head coach Farke very much an unknown.

There was a chance that Shackleton could have left though if transfer interest became more concrete for his services.

According to The Athletic, Rangers and Michael Beale looked into the possibility of taking Shackleton north of the border, adding to his contingent that played in the Championship last season which also included Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell.

That potential move did not arise though, but Beale's former club - Queens Park Rangers - also lodged a tentative enquiry for the versatile midfielder but Gareth Ainsworth's side were seemingly put off by the fact it would have needed a loan fee to complete any deal.

With no other real keenness from other clubs to land Shackleton, it meant that he remains at Elland Road until January at the very least, where he will be hoping to establish himself under Farke.

What is Jamie Shackleton's current Leeds United contract situation?

Having penned his latest contract in August 2020, Shackleton now has very little time remaining on his deal at the club he has been at since the age of seven.

With his contract expiring in June 2024, Shackleton has less than a year to go now and he will need to perform well if he is going to be offered a lucrative extension.

That decision could be made before or after it is known what division Leeds will be in for next season, but United risk losing him for nothing if they dither on offering him a new deal.

Were Leeds right to keep hold of Jamie Shackleton?

With Shackleton performing well in the Championship in the past, he is a really good option to have in a squad and therefore it was right for Farke to keep him around.

If there was more concrete interest and offers over the summer then perhaps the 23-year-old would have departed, but he has useful versatility as he can cover a number of positions and he's already showed that this season.

Shackleton offers plenty of energy either in midfield or at full-back, so there will be situations where he will be useful to Farke and Leeds and he could have a lot to offer in 2023-24.