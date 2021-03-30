Rangers and Jonson Clarke-Harris: Is a permanent summer move from Peterborough United likely?

Peterborough United are going to face another summer of transfer speculation regarding one of their star forwards as they look to have found another attacking gem in the form of Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Last summer, it was all about Ivan Toney and the forward attracting the attentions of a host of clubs including reported interest from Rangers. However, eventually, he made the move to Brentford for a fee of around £5 million which could rise to £10 million. That meant that Steve Gerrard’s side missed out on the player they wanted and they will want to avoid such things happening again.

Clarke-Harris was brought in from Bristol Rovers for around £1.25 million to replace Toney, and the forward has gone on to enjoy a prolific campaign and replace the goals left behind by the Brentford star. The 26-year-old has fired in 25 goals and three assists in 37 league appearances (Sofascore). That includes the hat-trick he netted during a 7-0 thrashing of Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

According to a report from Football Insider, Rangers had sent scouts to watch the forward play for Peterborough against Accrington. It has now emerged that unsurprisingly the scouts were left with a favourable impression of the forward’s qualities. That comes with Gerrard’s side starting to develop an interest in potentially making a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Having just reclaimed the Scottish Premier League title from Celtic, Rangers will be aware that they need to kick on again in the summer and invest in the right additions to keep their momentum going. Their Glasgow rivals are likely to be making a lot of moves themselves in the summer, as they attempt to enjoy a better campaign than they have done this time around.

Rangers will be wary that they need to bring in players with the ability that Clarke-Harris has shown this term to keep themselves as the best team in Scotland. However, they will also know how difficult Peterborough can be to deal with, in terms of them always driving a hard bargain and looking to maximise the sort of money they receive for their star players.

There will be interest in Clarke-Harris from elsewhere, so it will likely come down to another sort of bidding war for the forward. Rangers will need to see if they have the right sort of potential budget to compete with teams who might come in with sizeable offers for the 26-year-old. If they do then it would be difficult for the forward to say no to such a massive club where he could win trophies.