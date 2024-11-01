Norwich City's Johannes Hoff Thorup will be hoping to nail down Angus Gunn’s signature soon with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Canaries boss revealed to the PinkUN that contract discussions around Gunn and others are “always ongoing”, but with the January transfer window looming there are sure to be some clubs sniffing around.

The situation is made a little more complex as Rangers, who have been linked with a move for the Scotland international on a number of occasions, have the advantage of being able to agree a pre-contract with the keeper in January, six months before his contract ends, something which other English clubs cannot do.

A contract extension before January would be a statement from the Canaries and if it doesn't happen, overseas clubs like the Ibrox outfit could see it as the perfect opportunity to swoop. They would have an advantage over any English club looking to do a deal as they would not need to negotiate a fee with Norwich – a factor that itself should have the club chiefs on red alert.

Angus Gunn is a key player for Norwich City

City’s number one's four-year deal runs out on June 30th 2025 and he has more than proved his worth since his arrival in 2021, having played 95 games since his return to Carrow Road, becoming a dependable first choice for the club.

But barring the games against Hull and Watford, Norwich have been unable to convincingly see out a game as they transition away from a David Wagner style of play towards Johannes Hoff Thorups' and Gunn's services have been called on numerous times so far this season.

Angus Gunn stats compared to other Championship goalkeepers, according to FotMob Rank Clean sheets 1 25th Saves per 90 mins 2.8 13th Save percentage 70.6% 14th Goals prevented -2.1 21st Goals conceded per 90 mins 1.2 13th

The stats may not be the most flattering for Gunn, but between Norwich's new attacking mindset and Thorup's side still developing, they were always likely to ship goals this season.

However, the Norwich City keeper has earned the plaudits of fans and management alike, Thorup even going so far as to literally push the keeper into the limelight towards the traveling fans after the win at Derby.

A rib injury forced him off for the second half against Hull and Gunn has not played since, even with the added rest time of the international break. He is expected to return in mid-November.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's number one

Gunn’s services have been pivotal in grinding out results this season and the Canaries have missed him in his injury absence, with George Long’s performances leaving more to be desired for some fans.

But as well as a solid shot-stopper, the Norfolk-born Scotland international has no qualms about moving the ball forward quickly, something which Hoff Thorup will no doubt see as imperative to his style of play. Gunn has acted in the sweeper role, adding extra defensive cover where needed but also being able to contribute to playing out from the back.

Marcelino Nunez’s goal against Hull all started from Gunn claiming a cross before quickly delivering the ball into deep midfield – highlighting just how effective the Scot can be in build-up.

As the Canaries adapt to Thorup's style it will be important to maintain consistency in the areas that are needed. A Gunn exit would also likely force City into splashing out on a new first-choice goalkeeper.

The backup

While not abundantly short, Norwich City’s list of top-quality goalkeepers at the club is not the most extensive since Tim Krul’s departure last summer.

Angus Gunn’s understudy, Long has recently had his contract extended by the club after joining from Millwall. While a solid enough choice for what is undoubtedly a difficult position to fulfill within the squad, the 30-year-old’s performances have varied widely in his 18 appearances for the club.

Although it's worth mentioning Long's penalty save against Middlesbrough turned the tide of the game, giving City some confidence to push for a result.

The Canaries do have a plethora of younger talent to plug the gaps in the meantime.

Vicente Reyes looks to be impressing on loan at Cambridge United with three recent clean sheets under his belt and Archie Mair's penalty shootout heroics helped seal Notts County's return to the football league.

But negotiating a new contract with Gunn must be high on the agenda for sporting director Ben Knapper. If Norwich City do not get promoted this season, the keeper may well be poached for free, especially with Rangers lurking.

He’s proven worthy of the ‘Gunn’ number one shirt that probably all Norwich City fans hoped he would, now it's time to commit to keeping him at Carrow Road.

The threat of a pre-contract and Rangers' past links to the Scotland keeper means it's an issue that the East Anglian club need to be sorting ahead of January and given the hectic December schedule, it's one that would be best settled in November.