Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian are all keen on Luton Town’s Allan Campbell, with the midfielder open to returning to Scotland this month.

The 26-year-old joined the Hatters in the summer of 2021, and he went on to make over 80 appearances for the club over the next two years, which included being part of Rob Edwards’ squad as Luton won promotion to the Premier League.

However, with first-team opportunities going to be hard to come by in the top-flight, a loan to Millwall was sorted last season, but injury restricted the impact he could make at The Den.

Allan Campbell attracting Scottish transfer interest

Another temporary switch was made this season, with Campbell currently at League One Charlton, but it appears a permanent deal could be on the cards this month.

That’s after Football Insider revealed that Rangers, Aberdeen and Edinburgh duo Hearts and Hibs are all looking to sign Campbell.

They add that the Glaswegian would be open to returning to Scotland, which would obviously mean cutting his loan at Charlton short, although it’s not clear what sort of fee would be required to do a deal with Luton.

Allan Campbell move could suit all parties

The change in management at Luton could impact Campbell, as Matt Bloomfield may want to give the midfielder a chance.

But, realistically, it seems as though he won’t have a future at Kenilworth Road, so the chance to move back north of the border is going to appeal, particularly given the size of the clubs mentioned.

Obviously, Rangers are the biggest draw given the fact they are more than likely going to guarantee European group stage football moving forward, but Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs could all be clubs where he gets more game time.

Having impressed for Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership previously, it makes sense that those clubs are looking at Campbell, and he could contribute a lot with his quality and drive from midfield.

Luton Town’s January transfer plans

Whilst Edwards’ sacking felt like the right decision, Bloomfield isn’t going to suddenly transform this Luton side into one that can compete with the best in the Championship.

Championship Table (as of 15/1/25) Team P GD Pts 18 Derby County 26 -4 27 19 Stoke City 26 -8 27 20 Luton Town 26 -17 25 21 Portsmouth 24 -11 23 22 Hull City 26 -11 23 23 Cardiff City 25 -15 23 24 Plymouth Argyle 25 -29 20

So, the January transfer window will be crucial, and even though the summer window will see a bigger turnover of players, they will expect to get some business done in the next two weeks.

Luton, who are two points and two places above the relegation zone, are back in action this weekend when they host Preston.