‘Random’, ‘Went under the radar’ – These Swansea City fans react as transfer confirmed from Premier League outfit

Swansea City have completed the signing of Nico Defreitas-Hansen from Everton on a free transfer.

The 19-year-old has been at Goodison Park for the past three years, although his game time came for the Toffees development sides in that period. As well as playing for the Premier League side, Defreitas-Hansen has also represented USA and Denmark at youth international level.

However, he is on the move now, with the Swans announcing the arrival of the stopper on their official site this afternoon, with Defreitas-Hansen signing an initial one-year deal, with the club having the option to extend it by 12 months.

The teenager is initially set to join up with the U23 side, but he will hope to force his way into the XI down the line.

21 things every Swansea City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were the club founded? 1892 1902 1912 1922

News of Defreitas-Hansen’s arrival prompted a lot of messages from the fans, who hadn’t heard about this transfer happening. Here we look at some of the reaction on Twitter…

It wouldn't be a Swansea city transfer window without a random Goalkeeper signing — David Beale (@Dai_Splash) June 28, 2021

Glad we getting signing in for the youth setup, but what a tease that was. Thought we signed someone for first team then — Dylan Rhys Evans (@DylanRhysEvans) June 28, 2021

We do love a keeper signing 😂 — michael. 🦢 (@04mike91) June 28, 2021

As night follows day, the Swans will always sign a random keeper!!! https://t.co/nKrP8GINGa — steve-o (@SP_Morse) June 28, 2021

No matter how unpredictable the world can sometimes seem, there's comfort to be found in the consistency of the Swans always signing a new keeper https://t.co/pCMnZaMVGL — KB (@potassium_boron) June 28, 2021

Another keeper getting nowhere near the 1st team ! https://t.co/k6nFlYfRfC — chris porch🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #backtojack 🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@Bristol_jack79) June 28, 2021

This went under the radar but welcome Nico🦢 https://t.co/RwoFhbsgcA — James🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JamesFleming03) June 28, 2021