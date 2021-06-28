Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Random’, ‘Went under the radar’ – These Swansea City fans react as transfer confirmed from Premier League outfit

Published

8 mins ago

on

Swansea City have completed the signing of Nico Defreitas-Hansen from Everton on a free transfer.

The 19-year-old has been at Goodison Park for the past three years, although his game time came for the Toffees development sides in that period. As well as playing for the Premier League side, Defreitas-Hansen has also represented USA and Denmark at youth international level.

However, he is on the move now, with the Swans announcing the arrival of the stopper on their official site this afternoon, with Defreitas-Hansen signing an initial one-year deal, with the club having the option to extend it by 12 months.

The teenager is initially set to join up with the U23 side, but he will hope to force his way into the XI down the line.

