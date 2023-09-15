The international break perhaps came at the wrong time for Plymouth Argyle, who recorded a 3-0 success over Blackburn Rovers in their final Championship fixtures before two weeks off.

Steven Schumacher's side are still getting used to being in the Championship, but they have already got two victories on the table ahead of their long trip to Lancashire this weekend to face Preston North End.

Going into matchweek six of 2023-24, the Lilywhites sit top of the table after winning four of their first five matches and are one of only two teams left unbeaten in the league so far.

And it will be a reunion with former Argyle manager Ryan Lowe for the first time since his December 2021 departure to Deepdale, and who knows what reaction from the travelling fans he is going to get.

Let's take a look at what starting 11 Schumacher may go for against North End, with just one change predicted.

GK: Conor Hazard

Mike Cooper has returned to training following a long-term knee injury, having not seen any action since February.

However, Cooper will not be rushed back into action, meaning Hazard is set to keep his starting jersey in-between the sticks.

Hazard has been away with Northern Ireland on international duty but didn't take to the pitch, meaning he will be fresh and ready for action this weekend.

RB: Joe Edwards

With Schumacher's decision at the start of the season to move to a 4-3-3 formation, the experienced Edwards has been ever-present in the starting 11 at right-back.

Despite the signing of Kaine Kesler-Hayden over the summer, Edwards has not lost his position and he will continue to play in the back four.

CB: Julio Pleguezuelo

The Spanish summer signing was handed his first start in the league against Blackburn, with Dan Scarr dropping out of the starting 11.

Pleguezuelo looked comfortable though and he could become a mainstay at Home Park - there is the option though of bringing Scarr back in though in a back three should Schumacher opt for that system.

CB: Lewis Gibson

Bringing balance to the defence as a left-footer, Gibson has played in every minute of Argyle's Championship fixtures so far since his arrival from Everton.

Expect that to stay the same this weekend against North End.

LB: Kaine Kesler-Hayden

As mentioned, Kesler-Hayden arrived over the summer but is playing in the unfamiliar position of left-back - in the league anyway as his two EFL Cup outings have been in the more natural role of right-back.

The Aston Villa loanee has looked comfortable though and is set to keep his spot in Schumacher's starting line-up.

CM: Jordan Houghton

A regular in Plymouth's promotion-winning side, Houghton has been one of the first names on the team-sheet again this season.

There is more competition for places than ever in the engine room, but Houghton will retain his spot.

CM: Luke Cundle

Perhaps harshly, Adam Randell could get dropped this weekend in favour of Cundle.

A winning team should perhaps not be tinkered with but Wolves loanee Cundle came off the bench against Blackburn and found the back of the net, so he could come into contention here.

CM: Finn Azaz

Following his creative spell with Argyle in League One last season, Azaz is back for another stint in Devon and has started the last three league matches.

And there is no reason as to why he should lose his spot in the starting line-up, especially after his goal against Blackburn last time out.

RW: Morgan Whittaker

With four goal contributions already for Argyle in the Championship, Whittaker is coping with the step back up to the Championship just fine.

Whittaker has slotted back in seamlessly since his permanent move over the summer and he will provide a threat to the PNE defence.

LW: Bali Mumba

On the other flank, Mumba is still adjusting to a new role having played at wing-back for much of last season.

But he is showing exciting flashes in his peformances and it won't be long before he adds to his goal tally for the campaign, having netted on the opening day of the season against Huddersfield.

ST: Ryan Hardie

With four goals and an assist in five league outings, things couldn't be going much better for Hardie.

The 26-year-old is expertly leading the line for Plymouth but he will this weekend come up against a very resolute North End defence.