‘Ran the show’, ‘Wonderful to watch’ – Many Coventry City fans react to 24-year-old’s display in Peterborough win

A number of Coventry City supporters have hailed the performance of midfielder Gustavo Hamer following the Sky Blues’ 3-0 win at home to Peterborough United on Friday night.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Mark Robins’ side and they were able to make the most of a very strong second half display against Peterborough on Friday to move up into second place in the Championship table.

One player who was once again vital for the Sky Blues was Hamer, with the 24-year-old able to provide the all-important breakthrough inside the 57th minute. That proved to set the tone for a seven-minute spell for the Sky Blues where the took the game away from their opponents.

As well as his goal, Hamer also managed to make one key pass and maintain an 84% passing accuracy throughout the 80 minutes that he was on the field for.

It was the type of performance that showed the impact he can have on the side on the ball and he made a real difference on the night.

Many Coventry fans were swift to hail Hamer for his performance against Peterborough and many were suggesting that he was in fact their standout player on the night.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Hamer!! What a game he had! — rach 🦋 (@rachenclaw) September 24, 2021

Hamer ran the show — neil (@Neilccfc) September 24, 2021

Hamer for me. Though Jamie Allen put a proper shift in. — Twigs (@ChrisTwigger2) September 24, 2021

I remember several people suggesting Hamer wasn't very good last season. Baffled me at the time. Quite clearly one of the very best box to box midfielders in this league #PUSB — Toughy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@toughy92) September 24, 2021

Gustavo Hamer is a great player! what a fantastic signing of Robins — gustavo ᶜᵃᵐ 🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@covxntry) September 24, 2021

Great thinking and vision. Thought Hamer was wonderful to watch tonight — Daniel Davenport (@DanielDav2017) September 24, 2021

This geeza is half decent aint he https://t.co/IrA9ZIBdFv — Macca Williams (@MaccaWilliams) September 24, 2021